Alan Corcoran Appointed News Editor of South East Radio

South East Radio has announced the appointment of Alan Corcoran as News Editor.

Alan has been presenting Morning Mix, the stations flagship current affairs programme since 2013 and has played a key role in shaping and expanding the stations political and local news coverage during this time.

Alan is a six-time nominee for the Speech Broadcaster of the Year Award at the PPI/IMRO Radio Awards, while the stations Morning Mix programme has won 2 national Gold awards during his stewardship. Prior to joining South East Radio, Alan worked for RTE Radio 1 and on the RTE Nationwide programme.

As News Editor of South East Radio, Alan will play a key role in expanding South East Radio’s local news content and embracing digital transformation, in response to ongoing changes in the media market.

South East Radio’s Managing Director, Eamonn Buttle said: “I’d like to congratulate Alan on his appointment to the role of News Editor of South East Radio. As someone who has held a number of key positions across the station for more than two decades, Alan’s work ethic, professionalism and unwavering commitment to our community ensures that he is ideally placed to implement our local news strategy and ensuring that trust and accuracy remain at the core of what we do.”

Alan Corcoran said: “It is a great privilege to lead such a great team of journalists in South East Radio. I am delighted to have the opportunity to deliver South East Radio’s commitment to air the stories that matter to the people of County Wexford, in my role as News Editor of South East Radio.”