Cathal Byrne delivers his maiden speech in Seanad Eireann

In his maiden speech in the Seanad, newly elected Senator Fine Gael’s Cathal Byrne spoke of his pride and commitment to Co. Wexford.

The Enniscorthy native was joined by his parents Peter and Theresa. He said the moment was particularly honourable having contested three different elections in the last year and ending up in Seanad Eireann.

During his speech he said he was very much looking forward to the road ahead.

“I’m very proud to be from Wexford and to the best of my knowledge I’m the only member of this chamber and this house from Wexford and that’s something I think would be very important for me in the issues that I prioritise in this chamber. We have challenges in County Wexford and I’m thinking particularly of the need for the Oylegate to Rosslare Mortarway to be developed and finished. I’m thinking particularly of Wexford General Hospital and ensuring that it’s both resourced with staff but also that the long-promised 97-bed unit extension gets delivered and also that we have the supports that are necessary to ensure our A&E which covers not only County Wexford but the Southeast region as well and that there is relative supports and perhaps that’s something that we can work with our new leader in ensuring that we have a debate on that issue. I want to congratulate our new leader, Senator Klein, who is also elected under Culture and Education

Panel with myself and I very much look forward to working with him. I also want to thank my partner Sarah and my two young children, Aoife and Eoin, Aoife will soon be four and Eoin just recently turned one and childcare is a big issue for me. I’m very conscious of the fact that as a particularly young senator it’s an issue that disproportionately affects young families across the country and that’s something that I certainly want to prioritize in this chamber. I look very much forward to working with all of you. Thank you very much.”

