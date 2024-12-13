Significant delays with online shopping orders as Holyhead Port remains closed due to Storm Darragh

Wexford Christmas shoppers expecting online deliveries may experience some delays due to ongoing disruptions at Holyhead Port. The Port was damaged during Storm Darragh and looks set to remain closed until Thursday 19th December. Delivery firms and retailers say they’re looking at alternative ways to ensure people receive online orders in time for Christmas.

Hundreds of thousands of parcels have been delayed because of damage cause to port infrastructure.

Director of Commercial Business Units at Rosslare Port Glenn Carr spoke to South East Radio and said they are providing additional capacity. He said as the busy Christmas season approaches, Rosslare Europort is working tirelessly to manage a significant increase in traffic, caused by the ongoing closure of Holyhead Port. He explained that traffic normally routed through Holyhead is now being diverted to Rosslare, resulting in a 120% rise in UK-bound traffic compared to last week.

Mr Carr also said that Rosslare Europort is not only focused on managing the current surge in traffic, but also on long-term growth and development. He highlighted the ongoing €220 million investment in the port’s infrastructure, with the first phase expected to be completed by July 2024. This investment will significantly enhance the port’s capacity and efficiency, supporting its role as a key gateway for trade and travel.

Looking ahead, Rosslare Europort is also planning for the future with the development of an offshore wind facility, which Glenn Carr believes will be a major economic driver for the south-east region. With further investment expected to reach €200 million, the offshore wind facility will support the build-out of wind farms for renewable energy, while also creating up to 2,000 jobs in the region. “This is an exciting development for Rosslare Europort and the south-east of Ireland,” he said. “It will position the port as a leader in the green energy sector, while also providing a significant boost to the local economy.”

