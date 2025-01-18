Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy paves way for Independent TDs supporting government to be allowed to ask questions from opposition benches

The Ceann Comhairle, Wexford’s Independent TD Verona Murphy, has today (Saturday) issued a statement, which will pave the way towards allowing Independent TDs – who have agreed to support the incoming government, but do not hold a ministerial position, to be allowed to ask questions from the opposition benches.

The issue attracted criticism after it emerged some Regional Independents wanted to form a technical group in the Dáil in order to get more speaking time.

In this morning’s statement, Verona Murphy says a precedent for this was set during the confidence and supply agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in 2016, during which Fianna Fáil “was still considered the main opposition party”.

She has invited any members of the Dáil Business Committee who do not agree, to make a submission outlining any alternatives by close of business next Wednesday.

Related