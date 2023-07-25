Emergency Department successfully Opens in Wexford General Hospital

The Emergency Department (ED) in Wexford General Hospital (WGH) successfully opened, as planned, today, from 09am. Only five months after a fire caused significant damage in large parts of the Hospital building. The ED service reopening is a significant day for the staff and management at the hospital. It also comes as a great relief to the people of Wexford.

According to WGH Manager, Linda O’Leary, “We were acutely aware of the stress and strain caused to the people of Wexford by not having a fully functioning ED over the past five months. To have the ED reopened so quickly is testament to all involved in the restoration project at the hospital.”

Although the ED service has been restored at WGH, full bed capacity has not been reached. It is expected to take 3 to 4 weeks before full bed capacity is returned.

“To get to this point today has taken determination and huge effort from very many people at our staff in Wexford General Hospital. However, it would be remiss of me not to mention our colleagues in University Hospital Waterford, St Luke’s Kilkenny and St Vincent’s University Hospital. They have supported us and the patients of County Wexford tremendously over the last five months. The care and attention they gave our patients was unwavering. We owe a huge debt of gratitude towards these hospitals,” Ms O’Leary continued.

The latest information regarding services in WGH can be found here, hse.ie/WexfordHospital.

As always if you need urgent care, please ring 999/112 or attend your nearest ED.