50 New jobs have been announced for Wexford this afternoon.

Wexford based eLearning provider Chevron College is to create the jobs with the acquisition of Oiliúna Training.

Chevron College currently employ over 100 staff. It delivers certified training programmes in the healthcare, childcare and renewable energy sectors to over 5000 students per annum.

Oiliúna Training, which is based in Dublin, has been successfully delivering state funded further education training programmes for over two decades. Operating from a state-of-the-art training centre in Blanchardstown, Oiliúna has vast experience in delivering career-focused education programmes in the areas of business, management and IT.

Speaking about the acquisition, President of Chevron College, Karl Fitzpatrick stated “Oiliúna Training is a hugely successful provider in the training space and has built an excellent reputation for delivering innovative and high-quality training programmes to its learners. This unwavering commitment to quality, in addition to its complementary programme offerings presents an exciting growth opportunity for Chevron College”, added Mr. Fitzpatrick.

It is understood that new programmes will be delivered in the areas of Robotics, Virtual and Augmented reality, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security. These new programmes will result in the creation of programme design and delivery positions nationwide.

This acquisition is a further step on the ongoing upward growth trajectory of Chevron College, having acquired an English Language College (English Language Ireland) in 2020, and attaining approval from Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) as a higher education provider last year.