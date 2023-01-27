Major alcohol seizure made at Rosslare Europort

A major alcohol seizure was made at Rosslare Europort yesterday.

According to Revenue, As part of routine operations, officers seized over 23,000 litres of beer

with an estimated retail value of more than €92,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer in excess of €43,000.

The alcohol was discovered in an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France.The driver of the load has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work at Rosslare targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

This seizure in Rosslare comes as it was revealed yesterday that cannabis worth over €460,000 destined for Wexford and the South East has been seized by Revenue officers.22-and-a-half-kilos of the drug has been found in Dublin Airport as part of routine searches.

The drugs were discovered concealed in parcels described as ‘Car Parts and Healthcare Products’, which had arrived from Spain.They were addressed to locations in Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

Revenue are reminding the public, they have a duty to pass on any information regarding smuggling. They can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.