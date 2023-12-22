Christmas Covid-19 Booster and Flu Vaccination Clinics in Wexford

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare have organised a Walk-in clinic for COVID-19 Booster and Flu Vaccination (for healthcare workers and any members of the public eligible for vaccination) and for the Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV – nasal flu vaccine for all children aged 2-17 years) in Wexford on Wednesday 27th.

Over the last number of weeks Flu cases have risen rapidly among all age groups.

On Wednesday 27th December:

Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford: For COVID-19 and Flu vaccines (open to healthcare workers and any members of the public who are eligible for vaccination) and LAIV (Nasal Flu Vaccine for all Children aged 2-17 years) from 11am to 6pm at the HSE’s Co. Wexford Vaccination Centre, Grounds of St. John’s Hospital, Munster Hill, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Y21 H4CF.

Further details on children’s flu clinics can be found at www.hse.ie/fluclinics

For who can get a free flu vaccine, see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/flu/get-vaccine/

Urging all parents of young children to get their free nasal flu vaccine, Dr. Carmel Mullaney (Consultant in Public Health Medicine and Director of Dept. Public HSE Dublin and South East) said:

“ Recent data has shown flu is circulating more widely in communities across the country. This is having a big impact on young children in particular. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect young children from the effects of flu. We know children are more likely to spread the virus among themselves and their family, so getting the vaccine is doubly important. We want children and families to enjoy the Christmas period free from flu and illness.”

Grace Rothwell (Chief Officer, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) added:

“One of the best ways of protecting our children and ourselves from flu this winter is by availing of the HSE’s free nasal flu vaccine. In addition, simple measures like thorough and regular hand washing, ventilating rooms and staying indoors or keeping a safe distance from others if you are feeling unwell can be a big difference in helping to reduce the spread of infection. Please also be especially careful around newborn babies, older and other more vulnerable people this Christmas who may be more severely impacted by infections.”

The nasal vaccine is still available from participating GP practices and pharmacies. The HSE continues to offer children in Senior Infants and all children in Primary Age Special Schools their free nasal spray flu vaccine in schools.

The number of confirmed influenza cases notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has increased in the past week, with 283 confirmed influenza cases notified in week 49 (week ending December 10th) and 170 cases reported in week 48 (week ending December 3rd). During week 49, influenza increased in almost all age groups but mainly in those aged 0-4 years.

Symptoms of flu in children can include:

High temperature Muscle pains Headache Extreme tiredness

The flu vaccine gives children the best protection against flu.

Visit Flu Finder for participating pharmacies

