The Rocks in Mauldintown was planted with 1325 native trees

The Rocks Mauldintown, Wexford was planted with 1325 native trees as part of ‘The 100 Million Trees Project’. The project which was launched last year in Co. Wexford is a national community-driven initiative developed by brothers, Richard and David Mulcahy. The project’s aim is to plant 100 million native Irish trees throughout the next decade to reverse the environmental damage caused by the reduction of forests worldwide.

The project’s ambitious aim will be achieved through densely planting between 1,000 and 2,500 native Irish trees at a time across small areas of land using ‘the Miyawaki method’. Named after Japanese Botanist, Professor Akira Miyawaki, who developed the technique in the 1970s. By planting excess trees together, they grow considerably faster, denser, are more biodiverse, and most importantly create a very rapid carbon sink and provide excellent areas of biodiversity.

Councillor John Fleming, Cathaoirleach Wexford County Council, Councillor John Hegarty Mayor of Wexford Borough District, Councillor George Lawlor and Councillor Garry Laffan were all in attendance. Also present and who carried out trojan work in planting the 1325 trees were community volunteers from St Mary’s GAA, Mauldintown, The Rocks Walking Trails and Southend Family Resource Centre.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Councillor John Fleming welcomed all and said ‘he was delighted to support this project and thanked most especially the volunteers who helped plant the trees but who also care and maintain this unique amenity ‘The Rocks’.

Mayor of Wexford, Councillor John Hegarty stated that ‘this project will provide so many benefits for biodiversity, but it also creates a positive legacy for future generations to enjoy’.

Richard Mulcahy said “We were absolutely thrilled to meet our launch objective of planting 20,000 trees in year 1 but this year, we have much greater ambitions and aim to deliver over ten times that amount in 2024. By next April, we aim to have 200,000 to 250,000 new young native tree varieties planted in the ground at over 75 different sites around the country

