One GOAL Mile coming to Wexford on New Years Day

Irish international rugby star Dan Sheehan lines out with some little and local rugby enthusiasts near the Leinster rugby training ground in UCD, to encourage families across Ireland to consider lacing up and registering for GOAL Miles that will take place across the country on Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day, and New Year’s Day.

The GOAL Mile is the Irish humanitarian aid agency’s flagship fundraising event and is proudly supported by AIB. All funds raised are channelled into GOAL’s humanitarian aid programmes in countries across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Speaking about why he is championing the GOAL Mile this year, Dan Sheehan, Irish International (22 caps) and Leinster Hooker said,

“Sport and rugby are my life and sport always creates hope and has the power to change the world. That’s why I have chosen to champion the GOAL Mile this year. The GOAL Mile brings communities right across Ireland together at Christmas in a really sporting way and gives families and friends the perfect occasion to run or walk a mile together and in aid of GOAL’s humanitarian aid work for families caught up in the deadliest of crises across the world. GOAL Miles are on in 150 locations across the country so it’s easy to find your local Mile and show that you care about those incredibly less fortunate than us here in Ireland.”

One GOAL Mile will take place on New Year’s Day in County Wexford, in the following location:

Duncannon Beach, New Year’s Day, 12:30pm

There is still time to register on https://www.goalmile.org/ or just go along with your family and friends and donate on the day.

