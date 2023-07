Cillian Murphy has hinted he won’t be accepting acting roles in which his character smokes.

The star who recently wrapped up filming on ‘Small Things Like These’ in New Ross in April of this year, told the Guardian he smoked herbal cigarettes for both Peaky Blinders and the upcoming Oppenheimer movie.

However Cillian says he has smoked “so many” fake cigarettes, and “that can’t be good for you.”

He says his character in Oppenheimer smoked a lot – but the scientist that’s based on died of cancer.