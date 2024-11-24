Cllr Murphy Defends Taoiseach Simon Harris

Fine Gael is still reeling from the fallout after the Taoiseach’s interaction with a woman in County Cork on Friday.

Simon Harris is under fire for dismissing a disability worker on the campaign trail in Kanturk, when she said he has done nothing for the disability sector.

However Wexford Fine Gael Councillor and General Election Candidate Bridin Murphy insists Simon Harris is a very empathetic man and his apology should be accepted.

She says she knows Simon very well and disability services are close to his heart

