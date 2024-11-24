Launch of New Gambling and Gaming Addiction Support Service in Wexford.

Wexford Local Development’s Cornmarket Project is proud to introduce an innovative and entirely free support service for individuals struggling with problem gambling and gaming. This confidential service, which is unique in its approach, will be available across the HSE CHO 5 region, encompassing Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, and South Tipperary.

Speaking at the launch of the new service, Brian Kehoe, CEO of Wexford Local Development, emphasised the critical importance of the new service’s online platform: “This service is designed with the understanding that many individuals affected by gambling or gaming addiction are hesitant to seek traditional support due to feelings of shame and stigma. By offering secure, confidential online counselling, we aim to remove these barriers and ensure that help is accessible to everyone, especially those who might otherwise remain hidden.”

Mr. Kehoe added, “The ability to schedule appointments at a time that suits the individual, through a fully secure and private online portal, is a significant advancement in how support is provided. This service not only guarantees confidentiality but also respects the need for flexibility and comfort, empowering individuals to reach out for help without fear of judgement.”

Paul Delaney, Coordinator of the Cornmarket Project, elaborated on the impact of problem gambling: “Problem gambling and gaming often develop as private struggles, with warning signs that may not be immediately visible. These behaviours can have devastating consequences on mental health, relationships, and financial stability. Our service is designed to support individuals, including younger people who may have become dependent on gaming, and to help them reclaim their lives in a secure and compassionate environment.”

Recent ESRI research highlights the urgent need for such services, showing that 1 in 30 adults in Ireland—equivalent to 130,000 people—are affected by out-of-control gambling. The average spend by individuals with gambling problems is €1,000 per month, and 60% of problem gambling occurs online. Common forms include lotteries, scratch cards, sports betting, and increasingly, online slot machines and casino games.

A key component of this new service is an online training course titled ‘Pathways to Recovery from Gambling and Gaming Addiction’. This evidence-based programme will be offered to 200 frontline personnel from statutory, voluntary, and community organisations across the South East. The course will equip them with the tools and knowledge to effectively support those impacted by gambling and gaming issues.

Mr. Kehoe noted, “We are especially proud that the Department of Health and the HSE have entrusted the Cornmarket Project to lead this initiative. By offering a safe, confidential, and easily accessible online service, we are changing the landscape of support for gambling and gaming addiction, ensuring that those in need, including younger people and their families, have a clear, stigma-free path to recovery.”

The service will be complemented by an online information campaign in the coming weeks to inform individuals and their families about the availability of this support. This campaign aims to reach those who may feel isolated or reluctant to access traditional in-person services.

This groundbreaking service is supported by the Department of Health through the HSE in the South East region, ensuring that vital help is just a click away for those who need it most.

For further information contact: Paul Delaney 0879544697

