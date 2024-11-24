Cornmarket Project To Provide Gambling Addiction Councelling

New Gambling and Gaming Addiction Support Services in Wexford are about to be launched

The service provided by The Cornmarket Project will be secure, confidential online councelling

It’s designed with the understanding that many individuals affected by gambling or gaming addiction are hesitant to seek traditional support due to feelings of shame and stigma.

Recent ESRI figures show 1 in 30 adults in Ireland, equivalent to 130,000 people are affected by out-of-control gambling.

The average spend by individuals with gambling problems is €1,000 per month, and 60% of problem gambling occurs online.

Paul Delaney from the Cornmarket project will be talking to Alan on Mondays Morning Mix

Related