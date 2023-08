Nineteen pubs have closed in Co Wexford in the last four years.

That’s according to a report by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland.

In 2022 108 pubs closed across Ireland, with four closures here in County Wexford.

Overall, 55 pubs have closed their doors in the county since 2005.

The sector is calling on the Government to ease the cost burden on small and family-run businesses by reducing Ireland’s high alcohol tax over the next two years.