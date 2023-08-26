Garda traffic appeal to Wexford motorists as schools reopen

As schools in Wexford continue to re open next week, Local Gardai are urging motorists to be patient.

The volume of traffic in school zones will increase with many young students making their way to school on foot.

Sergeant Eddie Wilde has this appeal:

“You will have increased activity on the roads, especially in school zones. There will be more children walking to school and some on bikes. So we ask people to be aware of school zones and slow down. Avoid the area if you can, drive appropriately if you have to use the area. Remember there will be buses and other vehicles dropping students off. The main thing is to be patient.”