Co. Wexford businesses recognised in Good Food Ireland Awards 2024 shortlist

Good Food Ireland® is delighted to announce the finalists for its highly regarded national awards, with an impressive 10 businesses from Co. Wexford making the 2024 shortlist across multiple categories.

The winners are due to be revealed at a high-profile dinner taking place on Monday 11th November at The K Club, Co. Kildare.

The Good Food Ireland® Awards 2024 in association with FBD Insurance celebrate businesses at every layer of our island’s food and drink industry. From primary producers, manufacturers, and chefs, to shops, hotels, tourism experiences, and restaurants, those businesses who make the shortlist are regarded by the judges as embodying all that makes Ireland’s food offering so standout.

The core emphasis of the Awards is the consumer experience of local, fresh, seasonal, Irish ingredients. Good Food Ireland® highlights tourism-hospitality and retail businesses that prioritise local produce and encourages others. This in turn supports Irish farmers, food producers and fishermen, sustainably strengthening local economies and communities.

An independent collection of Irish and international leaders with in-depth knowledge of the hospitality industry makes up this year’s judging panel who shortlisted the nominees from those businesses approved by Good Food Ireland®, subject to meeting strict criteria through onsite inspection. They include: Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland® Margaret Jeffares, former Good Food Ireland® Operations Director Susan Kerr, Journalist John Wilson, Hospitality consultant Tom O’Connell, Lecturer in the School of Hospitality Management & Tourism at TU Dublin Dr Detta Melia, Executive Chairman and Owner of Odyssey International Kevin Shannon, and previous Chef and Hotelier Maurice Keller. The expert panel will select the overall winner following mystery inspections and assessments in the weeks preceding the prize giving dinner in November.

Featuring across 11 different categories, the Co. Wexford businesses who made the shortlist are:

4 Star Hotel of the Year – Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa

Hotel Restaurant of the Year – The Searooms, Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa

Café of The Year – The Hungry Bear Gorey

Pub of The Year – The Strand Cahore

Sustainability Award – Atlantis Seafoods of Kilmore

Food Innovator of the Year – Esperanza Hernandez, The Old Roots Winery

Fruit & Veg Producer of the Year – Kearns Fruit Farm / Mr Jeffares Blackcurrants

Dairy Producer of the Year – Killowen Farm

Fish & Seafood Producer of the Year – Atlantis Seafoods of Kilmore

Drinks Producer of the Year – The Old Roots Winery

Sweet & Savoury Producer of the Year – Wexford Home Preserves

For the first time this year there was also the opportunity for all other businesses around the island of Ireland who believe they share the Good Food Ireland® philosophy, to enter a dedicated “Food Lovers Choice Award” for which the public can cast their votes up until Sunday 20th October.

Other awards of recognition will include: the Good Food Ireland® 5 Star Hotel of the Year; Culinary Haven of the Year; Restaurant of the Year; Pub of the Year and the Supreme Award sponsored by the Awards’ Official Partners FBD Insurance. Tourism Ireland is sponsoring the Good Food Ireland® Food Tourism Experience Award which highlights those businesses who feature local Irish food or drink as part of their visitor experience, whilst Bord Bia sponsors the highly regarded Overall Producer of the Year Award and AIB the Sustainability Award. Other award sponsors include: The National Dairy Council, Roe and Co; Boursot Wines, and Waterford, along with The K Club, Co. Kildare as Host Partner.

Margaret Jeffares, Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland® says: “We’re delighted to be back with another Good Food Ireland® Awards and, as part of the judging panel I have to admit that each year we do this, it gets harder due to the high calibre of entries and increasing commitment to prioritising local Irish produce. It is important that those businesses communicate this shared philosophy to inform customers and attract new visitors seeking an authentic, cultural Irish food or drink experience. Seeing all these businesses collaborate and work together across sectors to help build our island’s reputation for spectacular food and drink overseas in order to create inclusive economic growth is truly fantastic.

“All of those businesses who have made it onto 2024’s shortlist are a genuine inspiration. Proud and passionate ambassadors of Ireland who strive to capture the very essence of the authenticity and provenance that makes our food and drink so uniquely ours. All the judges would like to extend our congratulations to them and wish everyone the best of luck for the 11th November.”

See the full shortlist of finalists for the Good Food Ireland® Awards 2024 in association with FBD Insurance below. For full details on the individual awards, tickets to the event, and general information about Good Food Ireland® visit goodfoodireland.ie

