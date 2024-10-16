Funding for Hope Centre Enniscorthy

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, has today confirmed Budget 2025 funding for Wexford as part of the National Cancer Strategy.

The budget includes a new national investment of €41 million in cancer services, which features a €5.5 million allocation to the Alliance of Community Cancer Support and Services.

Hope Cancer Support Centre, a member of this Alliance, will receive funding in 2025.

Minister Donnelly expressed his support, stating, “I’m pleased to allocate €5.5 million in Budget 2025 for the NCCP Alliance of Community Cancer Support Centres and Services.

Centres like Hope Cancer Support in Wexford provide vital services for cancer patients in communities throughout Ireland, both adults and children.

“They do tremendous work to ensure that national survivorship programmes are available all across Ireland. This government places great value on the dedication of the staff and volunteers who make these centres possible.” He added that the €5.5 million allocation represents an increase from the once-off funding provided in 2024, and this support will become permanent annual funding.

The total 2025 cancer funding of €41 million includes provisions for hiring 179 additional staff to enhance national cancer screening and treatment services, aimed at improving access and outcomes for patients under the National Cancer Strategy.

It allocates €4.8 million for the expansion of the BreastCheck programme and broadens eligibility for the BowelScreen programme from 59-69 years to 58-70 years.

Furthermore, €10.1 million will support cancer control activities, treatments, and the Hereditary Cancer Model of Care, facilitating improved access to new treatments, including specialized radiology and advanced practice radiation therapy posts.

Additionally, €0.7 million will expand the acute oncology/haematology nursing service to help cancer patients avoid unnecessary Emergency Department visits, and €2 million is earmarked for post-mastectomy products in the community.

Overall, the National Cancer Strategy aims to transform cancer control services across prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life, with a focus on enhancing outcomes for cancer patients.

