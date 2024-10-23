Councillor calls for vigilance against anti social behaviour

Ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend, Cllr Barbara Ann Murphy is urging people to celebrate Halloween safely and respectfully.

She urges the community to avoid anti-social behavior, such as noise disturbances and vandalism, including incidents like egg-throwing. Bunclody has seen these incidents happen in recent weeks.

She is particularly concerned about the dangers of bonfires and illegal fireworks.

While encouraging fun activities like trick-or-treating, Barbara stresses that enjoyment should not come at the expense of others’ comfort. She is calling for vigilance against anti-social behavior, especially as darker evenings approach.

Additionally, she advocates for looking out for vulnerable neighbors, particularly the elderly, to combat loneliness.

Barbara Ann is also seeking clarity from the council on their plans to address these issues, reaffirming the importance of community well-being and safety.

