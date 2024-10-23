Basketball to benefit from funding announced today

Funding has been announced of €2.26 million from the Participation Nation Outdoor Fund to 30 local sports partnerships.

The funding aims to install barrier-free outdoor sports infrastructure in community settings, supporting the goal of 60% participation in sports by 2027.

Projects include basketball courts, outdoor gym equipment, and more.

Senator Malcolm Byrne told South East Radio news what Wexford projects will benefit, “There’s good news for basketball, the government has granted €60,000 for the development of new basketball courts, one in Wexford, one in Rosslare. But the one in Gorey is going to be the redevelopment of a long-abandoned court at the entrance to Willow Park, Ashford Grove in the town. Basketball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. And seeing these courts come into being, and particularly the regeneration of the one in Gorey, is something that’s very welcome.”

