County Wexford Chamber Business Awards are back!

Top businesses across County Wexford will be recognised for their efforts at the Annual County Wexford Chamber Business Awards in May.

The awards night and the awards themselves have become highly successful and prestigious and their progress will be followed every step of the way by our media partner Mediahuis.

The awards night will be held at Clayton Whites Hotel on Friday, May 5. Around 500 local business leaders will be present at the awards, where local companies will be rewarded for their successes. There are 19 awards up for grabs, plus the prestigious County Wexford Overall Business of the Year Award which is sponsored by Wexford County Council.

The awards, which are free to enter, are open to businesses across County Wexford including both members and non-members of County Wexford Chamber. We are expecting a record number of entries this year, coupled with the extensive profile our finalists will receive across print and digital platforms.

The nominations for the awards are open to every business within County Wexford from all sectors, whether established or emerging, big or small! You can simply apply here: http://www.wexfordbusinessawards.ie

For more information, contact County Wexford Chamber on 053 91 22226

Deadline for applications for nominations is 5pm on Friday, March 10, 2023