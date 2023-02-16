“We are custodians, we are not the Kings”, Chairman of Wexford IFA Jer O Mahony

Wexford farmers are being encouraged to talk about succession and ensuring a viable business from generation to generation.

It’s estimated that over two-thirds of farming families could future-proof their businesses by having the conversation around the meal table

Chairman of Wexford IFA Jer O Mahony says the conversation needs to start among family members for the sake of those coming after and for the legacy from past generations. “Its our job to do as good a job of farming it (the land) and keeping it viable for the next generation”.