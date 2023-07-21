County Wexford Project benefit from International Protection Integration Funding

A project serving County Wexford will benefit from International Protection Integration Funding.
Riverchapel Community Complex will benefit from €5,320 towards an international sanctuary football team.
Commenting on the funding, Minister James Browne outlined how the funding helps ‘community-based organisations to organise initiatives to support the integration of International Protection applicants at a local and regional level. The International Protection Integration Fund is a significant tool to assist civil society organisations with their invaluable work on helping to integrate people who come to Ireland seeking International Protection. The importance of this work with people who are at a particularly vulnerable time in their lives is crucial and every day we see the positive impact that civil society organisations make in helping to foster diverse and vibrant communities whilst supporting individuals. I am glad that Riverchapel Community Complex will organise such initiatives in the coming months.