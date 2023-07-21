Wexford County Council Highlights the Use of Remote Work Hubs Across Wexford

Wexford County Council has launched a multi-media campaign that shares details of the variety of Remote Work Hubs located throughout Wexford and encourages more professionals and businesses to consider working from their local Remote Work Hub across the model county.

Over the last number of months, the professionals who already work at the remote Work Hubs in Wexford have been interviewed on camera and they have shared the many and varied reasons why they love using the Remote Working Hubs in Wexford. These include the value for money, ease of use and a fully serviced office, a professional work environment, less commuting and more time to enjoy the beauty of Wexford and for many using a hub provides them with essential separation of home and working life.

A series of videos will be released sharing the Remote Workers’ viewpoints, details of the Remote Work Hubs and the beautiful scenery of Wexford.

There is a variety of different Remote Work Centres located across County Wexford. Each centre offers a range of solutions for employees, the self-employed, and companies in order for them to enjoy remote working and facilitate remote working opportunities for their employees.

In Wexford Town, there is The Cube at Wexford Enterprise Centre, New Work Junction is located opposite Clonard Retail Park and 61 North situated in the heart of Wexford town. In Enniscorthy just minutes from the town centre there is Enniscorthy Enterprise and Technology Centre. In Bree, The HUB @ Bree is positioned at the foothill of Bree Hill and is an ideal hub for remote workers, start-ups, and freelancers. In the South of the county in New Ross there is The Rising Tide Business Centre. In the North of the county in Gorey, there are two Remote Work Hubs one in Gorey town, The Hatch Lab and the other just 10 minutes from Gorey in Kilnaerin village, KCC Workspace.

The Remote Hubs will be showcased across digital media advertising on national websites like myhome.ie, IrishTimes.com, her.ie and joe.ie; the videos will be released and promoted on social media, and the hubs will also be promoted on radio in a regional radio campaign, across print media with The Wexford People Group and on Wexford Bus with outdoor advertising also in situ in Wexford town and Gorey.

Speaking at the launch of the Remote Work Wexford Campaign at the Wexford County Council building which saw speakers from a variety of the remote hubs sharing their experiences along with representatives of Connected Hubs and Leas-Chathaoirleach Ger Carthy said, “I am delighted to help launch this campaign to encourage even more professionals and businesses to use the excellent Remote Work Hubs across Wexford.

We all know that the pandemic changed so much of our working lives and Wexford has benefited in this respect. We are geographically ideally positioned and this is in tandem with our excellent infrastructure and of course, an abundance of natural beauty which we all came to realise was vitally important during Covid lockdowns. This matrix of idealisms in Wexford positioned the county perfectly to capitalise on welcoming more people into our communities who have left the chaos of the city for a better work/life balance; and one that allowed them to enjoy the wonderful amenities of Wexford and to work remotely from a professional and easy to access environment at one of our Remote Work Hubs. We hope to see even more professionals and businesses follow in their footsteps.”

Liz Hore, Director of Services at Wexford County Council commented, “We are delighted to launch the Remote Work Wexford media campaign. We know that the pandemic changed our view of ‘where’ our workplace is and we know that the future of work is hybrid.

We have met a huge range of professionals who are already working from the Remote Work Hubs across Wexford over the course of this campaign preparation and it is their great endorsement of the hubs and their passion to share how successful the use of the hubs can be for a business that forms the cornerstone of our campaign messaging.

We know that peer-to-peer endorsement is very powerful but it is especially powerful when each and every single person we met using a Remote Work Hub in Wexford had nothing but positive messages to share.”

Breege Cosgrave Head of Enterprise at Wexford County Council said, “Through this positive campaign, we hope to see more and more people from individual entrepreneurs to startups and existing businesses consider using a Remote Work Hub in County Wexford in the near future.

We are also delighted to announce that a brand new Remote Work Centre will be opening soon in Enniscorthy Technology Park which is Ireland’s first passive office building. The UNEC Centre of Excellence “Green Hub” will offer a new space and support for businesses in the green sector to establish, innovate and collaborate. The hub is funded by Wexford County Council and Enterprise Ireland”.

The Remote Work Wexford Campaign is planned and managed by Wexford County Council with funding secured by the council from the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment through the Remote Work Strategy fund. The Town and Village Renewal Scheme was introduced in 2016 and is one of a number of measures designed to rejuvenate rural towns and villages throughout Ireland. The programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040 as part of “Our Rural Future – Ireland’s Rural Development Policy 2021-2025.”

For further details on Remote Work Hubs in Wexford seehttp://www.investwexford.ie/remoteworking