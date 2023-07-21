Stena Line suspends Rosslare to Fishguard service

Ferry operator Stena Line have announced that the Rosslare to Fishguard route has been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Ferry passengers intending on making the journey on that route will be offered alternative sailings from Dublin or from Rosslare to Pembroke.

Alternatively passengers can request a full refund.

South East Radio has received the following official statement from Stena Line this afternoon:

“Following an onboard incident which resulted in the temporary withdrawal of the Stena Superfast VII ship on the Belfast-Cairnryan service on 19th July, Stena Line has reluctantly taken an operational decision to temporarily redeploy the Stena Nordica from the Rosslare-Fishguard service to provide cover on the Belfast-Cairnryan service.

Given the high volume of customers impacted by the withdrawal of Superfast VII, Stena Line was left with no option but to seek temporary cover.

Whilst the Rosslare-Fishguard service provided the least impactive solution given the range of alternative travel options available to accommodate impacted customers, Stena Line is mindful of the local disappointment this decision will have caused.

Stena Line would like to apologise unreservedly to all those customers impacted by the change and is working hard to try and mitigate as much as possible by providing alternative sailing options, securing space with other ferry operators, and offering a range of compensation packages for the inconvenience caused.”