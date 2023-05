The HSE is providing a “pop up” COVID-19 vaccine “Spring booster” clinic today, Wednesday 17th of May in New Ross, Co. Wexford.

The pop up clinic, which operates on a “walk-in/no appointment necessary” basis (for everyone aged 70 or older and those aged 12 years or older with a weak immune system and who have not received their COVID-19 Spring booster) is located outside the Library in New Ross and will be open from 10am to 2pm.