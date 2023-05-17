Electric Bikes launched in Wexford today

The mobility platform Bolt in partnership with Wexford County Council has launched its shared electric bike service in Wexford today. The launch is especially timely since Bike Week is taking place across the country May 13th-21st. Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of the benefits of cycling from the National Transport Authority.

As part of the launch and Bike Week, Bolt is offering each customer a free ride of up to 30 minutes. This gesture is intended not only to allow Wexford residents to become familiar with the service but also to encourage residents to consider if they could swap their private car for a combination of shared and public transport. This supports Bolt’s mission of helping to make cities for people, not cars.

Bolt has no unlock fee, and customers pay only for the minutes they’ve used, at €0.18 per minute..

Parking will be controlled via geofencing and will be located at 40+ clearly marked, convenient locations across town, including ALDI stores, Wexford General Hospital and Wexford Park GAA Stadium. Additional locations can be introduced, subject to popularity, feedback from the council and local users, or nominations from local businesses. Operations will be overseen by a local bike shop which ensures local knowledge and expertise.

The inclusion of the pick-up and drop-off locations within the app will ensure that users can see where bikes are located and where they can safely and responsibly finish their journey. Other local community groups and businesses such as WWETB, YouthTrain and Waters Technologies Ireland Ltd., have supported the roll out of this scheme and provided space to ensure their users and visitors can choose this sustainable option.