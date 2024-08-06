Day 3 of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann begins in Wexford

It’s all system go in Wexford town today (Tuesday), as Day 3 of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann gets underway.

No stone has been left unturned with an army of volunteers welcoming the many thousands who are coming to compete, and the many more who come to savour the atmosphere.

Out of town parking arrangements are in place which is keeping the town traffic free from 10am each day.

There’s also plenty of Wexford interest in today’s Fleadh proceedings on the Gig Rig on the quay front.

Some of the highlights this afternoon include performances by the Ballycullane Mummers, as well as the Enniscorthy Comhaltas group.

Later this evening meanwhile, the Danescastle Music Group and the Wexford Male Voice Choir also take to the stage.

Labhras O Murchu the Director General of the sponsoring body for the fleadh Comhaltas Ceolteoirí na hEireann is very impressed with the arrangements in place:

“Wexford County Council became involved with the Fleadh committee. They set about planning what I would regard as an exceptional Fleadh Cheoil. From the time I arrived, I could see the attention to detail. All the Fleadh patrons, or fans, seemed to be uppermost in their minds in terms of looking after them. I think we’ll probably host one of the greatest events in Irish history in the context of Irish culture.”

The full schedule for the Gig Rig for today (Tuesday) can be found below:

12:00 Waterford Sen Trad Ensemble

12:40 C. Fleming Irish Dance Academy

13:20 Sean Treacy CCÉ

14:00 Ballycullane Mummers

14:30 Enniscorthy CCÉ

15:10 Break for Crew/ Volunteers

15:40 Traditional Arts Collective

16:20 Cuisle

17:00 Danescastle Music Group

17:40 Rise and Shine

18:20 Wexford Male Voice Choir

18:50 Break for Crew/ Volunteers

19:20 Chicago CCÉ

20:00 Alta

20:40 Across the Keys

21:20 Portlaoise CCÉ

