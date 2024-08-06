Investigations into New Ross fire continue

Gardaí in New Ross are continuing to investigate a fire that occurred in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out in the Michael Street area between midnight and 1 a.m.

Two men in their 20s and a woman in her 40s were brought to University Hospital Waterford, where their conditions are described as stable.

The house sustained significant damage in the fire.

Sergeant Niall Maher from New Ross Garda Station is appealing for any information related to the incident:

“Anyone who has any information can contact the New Ross Garda station at 051 426030 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111. This applies to anyone who was in the Michael Street area of New Ross between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday, the 4th of August. Three people have been taken to hospital and are still receiving medical attention at present.”

