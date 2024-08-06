Offshore Wind Farms Off Wexford Coast to Drive Clean and Affordable Energy

The development of offshore wind farms, particularly off the Wexford coast, is key to transforming Ireland’s energy infrastructure to support a clean, green, and affordable energy future.

That’s according to the Head of Public Engagement at EirGrid, Sinead Dooley.

However, any such development would involve significant community engagement, ensuring the involvement and fair treatment of fisheries and other marine businesses.

The careful management of marine life and ecosystems is also a top priority.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix, Ms. Dooley said that before development can begin in Wexford, other projects in Waterford will also have to be completed:

“I suppose there’s a kind of a phased approach with the delivery of offshore. So the first phase is more off the coast of Waterford. But certainly the next number of phases, Phase 2 and 3, would be looking at new technologies maybe around floating energy off of the coast of Wexford. And if you look, I mean the huge number of fisheries, particularly down around Kilmore Quay. I went to Kilmore Quay myself as part of the public information event; I went into the local authorities and spoke to the Councillors there, and a number of Councillors would have raised those concerns on behalf of the fisheries, that they’re recognised as an entity, as a business.”

Related