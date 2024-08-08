Day 5 of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann gets underway

It’s Day 5 of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford, and despite less favourable weather conditions, it’s expected that today through Saturday may see some of the biggest attendances thus far, as the competition element of the festival heats up.

Wexford will be well represented once again today on the main Gig Rig.

Performances this afternoon include the likes of the Loch Garman Brass Band and the Carrig on Bannow Mummers, among others.

The full lineup of today’s proceedings can be found below:

11:30 Inner Rhythm – Ignite

12:00 Loch Garman Brass Band

12:40 Irish Minstrels CCÉ, Scotland

13:20 Music Generation, Laois

14:00 Carrig on Bannow Mummers

14:30 Waterford CCÉ

15:10 Break for Crew/ Volunteers

15:40 Singapore CCÉ

16:20 Cavan CCÉ

17:00 Craobh Dun Dealgan CCÉ

17:40 Rachel O’Faolain’s Choir

18:20 Cláirsí Neamhaí

18:50 Break for Crew/ Volunteers

19:20 Spink CCÉ

20:00 Lackagh CCÉ

20:40 Fennell Family Band & Hell For Leather Dancers

21:20 Ceoltóirí Óga Laighean – “The Gathering of Leinster” CD Launch

22:00 Crannhill Céilí Band

