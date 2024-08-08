Day 5 of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann gets underway

It’s Day 5 of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford, and despite less favourable weather conditions, it’s expected that today through Saturday may see some of the biggest attendances thus far, as the competition element of the festival heats up.
Wexford will be well represented once again today on the main Gig Rig.
Performances this afternoon include the likes of the Loch Garman Brass Band and the Carrig on Bannow Mummers, among others.
The full lineup of today’s proceedings can be found below:
11:30 Inner Rhythm – Ignite
12:00 Loch Garman Brass Band
12:40 Irish Minstrels CCÉ, Scotland
13:20 Music Generation, Laois
14:00 Carrig on Bannow Mummers
14:30 Waterford CCÉ
15:10 Break for Crew/ Volunteers
15:40 Singapore CCÉ
16:20 Cavan CCÉ
17:00 Craobh Dun Dealgan CCÉ
17:40 Rachel O’Faolain’s Choir
18:20 Cláirsí Neamhaí
18:50 Break for Crew/ Volunteers
19:20 Spink CCÉ
20:00 Lackagh CCÉ
20:40 Fennell Family Band & Hell For Leather Dancers
21:20 Ceoltóirí Óga Laighean – “The Gathering of Leinster” CD Launch
22:00 Crannhill Céilí Band