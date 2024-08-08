Wexford bids for glory as Guinness World Record tinwhistle attempt takes place

Wexford could today become the home to a new Guinness World Record.

Musicians from across the country will congregate on Chadwicks Wexford Park later today to attempt to break the World Record for the largest group playing tin whistles over a continuous 5-minute period.

Tin whistle players of all ages are invited to participate, as 1,200 people are needed to break the record.

The congregated group will be playing The Boys (and Girls!) of Wexford and The Dawning of the Day March, and those attending are asked to register at 3.30PM, with the record attempt taking place at 4PM.

Related