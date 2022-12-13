Delays for the 96 bed unit at Wexford General Hospital

Minister of State James Brown has been responding to fears expressed by Independent Deputy Verona Murphy over the delay in providing the 96 bed unit at Wexford General Hospital.

It comes following Deputy Murphy’s comments on Monday’s Morning Mix that the Strategic Investment Report for the new 96 bed unit in Wexford General Hospital is not completed. A response to a parliamentary question posed by Deputy Murphy has revealed that the report won’t be submitted until some time in 2023.

Minister Brown however does not believe that this reports lack of completion will majorly slow down the progress of the build.

Speaking on Morning Mix responding to the fears expressed by Deputy Murphy, he explained that the strategic investment report queried by her in the Dáil will not hold up the project.

It will however be early 2026 before the 96 bed unit will be occupied.