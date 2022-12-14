Wexford looks set for the coldest night of the year tonight

Parts of Wexford and the South East will experience severe cold conditions after dark this evening and could be the coldest of the year so far.

A status orange low temperature/ice warning will take effect from 6 this evening until noon tomorrow.

Meanwhile the national status yellow low warning for ice and low temperatures remains in place until Friday for the whole country

Temperatures look set to dip well below freezing in some areas again overnight.

Met Éireann said it would remain very cold through the week, with widespread “sharp to severe” frosts and icy stretches.There is a risk of hail, sleet and snow showers near coasts, and freezing fog will occur at times.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group will continue to meet every day this coming week.

Aer Lingus, already this week, announced the cancellations of some flights bound for London’s Heathrow from Dublin Airport due to “freezing fog conditions” across the pond.

The airline also warned passengers to expect delays on non-cancelled flights and further cancellations of other UK regional services.Aer Lingus has advised passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.

The Road Safety Authority is warning road users of the dangers posed by freezing fog combined with widespread severe frost causing a risk of icy roads.

Sea swimmers preparing for Christmas or New Years Day swims are being urged to be extra cautious of swimming outdoors during the cold spell.