Dementia-Specific Activity Lodge Opens in Enniscorthy  

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Expands Its Services with an Innovative Space for People Living with Young Onset (under 65) and Early-Stage Dementia

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI) opened its new Activity Lodge in Enniscorthy, Ireland on Monday, 11th November at Castle Gardens Retirement Village. The Lodge is a safe, engaging, and inclusive space where people living with Young Onset and early-stage dementia can participate in a variety of therapeutic activities that enhance their quality of life.

The lodge offers a range of programs including art therapy, music sessions, cognitive exercises, gardening, and social events tailored specifically for individuals with dementia. It also provides a space for carers to connect with each other and access support, ensuring a holistic approach to dementia care.

Minister of State for Law Reform, TD for Wexford James Browne TD said:

“I want to praise the great work being done by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Today’s opening of the Activity Lodge at Castle Gardens Retirement Village is an example of Government investment in services to make a difference to people’s lives. The HSE and Wexford Dementia Alliance has done great work in this area and today we get to see the fruits of their hard work. The Activity Lodge will give an opportunity for County Wexford people living with young onset dementia to access specific services and supports. The Activity Lodge model by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland has been co-led and co-designed by people living with dementia.”

Head of Operations and Community Engagement at The ASI, Siobhan O’Connor said: “Our goal with the Activity Lodge is to create a space where people living with dementia can thrive. This is not just about care; it’s about providing meaningful opportunities for social engagement, creativity, and joy. The Lodge will be a sanctuary where participants feel valued and supported in their journey, while their families and caregivers can find respite and community support.

“This project is in collaboration with the Wexford Dementia Alliance and The HSE who have being working tirelessly to support People living with Young onset Dementia in Wexford and it is a result of their hard work and the community response The funding has been made available by Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler TD , who has been a huge advocate for People living with Dementia.”

The opening of the lodge comes at a critical time, as the number of people living with dementia in Ireland is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. The ASI has long been committed to innovative approaches that address the unique challenges of dementia, and the new lodge represents another milestone in fulfilling that mission.

The Centre is located at Castle Gardens Nursing Home and Memory Care Centre, Drumgold, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, V21 EP11.

