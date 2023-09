Wexford town was the scene of major demolition works yesterday as the end was in sight for Wexford’s Dun Mhuire Theatre.

The interior of the building has been in the process of being demolished for a number of weeks and yesterday the public saw and heard the exterior being knocked down.

The process is now close to completion but it remains unclear exactly what the permanent fixture will be. Plans are for 400-capacity modular performance space to be built on the site for Fleadh Cheoil 2024

