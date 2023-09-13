Unique Lighthouse Project Experience on offer at Hook Lighthouse for Culture Night

The world’s oldest operating lighthouse at Hook Head in County Wexford is hosting a unique event for Culture Night 2023.

For Culture Night this year, local artists Sasha Terfous, Richard Carr and Bascivlle will collaborate on a site specific project at Hook Head as part of the Lighthouse Project. T

he Lighthouse Project is a collaborative artistic response to lighthouses around Ireland, curated by Dani Gill, where writers and artists from other mediums, take inspiration from the communities and landscape around lighthouses, producing poems, stories, songs, audio trails, installations and film work. Working with local artists Sasha Terfous and Richard Carr, Dani Gill has developed a performance of sound and spoken word.

Inspired by To the Lighthouse (Virgina Woolf), poet and project curator Dani Gill is drawn to exploring these outposts around Ireland, their origins, and stories, and how they are beacons, to both those at sea and on land. On Culture Night at hook Lighthouse audiences will follow a guided soundscape experience into the lighthouse, culminating in a live performance by Sasha Terfous.

On the night the grounds will be open until 8pm with Hook’s very own chefs showcasing their talents with tasting table. To partake in the sound and spoken word performance being carried out in the tower, tickets need to be booked this is a no cost event. There are three free soundscape experience tours available on Culture Night (September 22nd), at 6.30pm, 7pm and 7.30pm, places are limited so advance booking is essential via www.hookheritage.ie

The Lighthouse Project is supported by Wexford County Council’s Creative Ireland Programme

Hook Lighthouse is open daily and visitors are invited to climb the 115 steps of the fifth century tower where the monks of Hook Head in Co Wexford lit fires to warn ships off the rocks. With each step you ascend you will delve back in time and hear the fascinating tales of the Knights, the Monks and Light keepers who lived there along with the battles, shipwrecks and heroic seafaring they encountered before you step onto the tower balcony to view the miles of sea and coastline rolling out before you. Hook Lighthouse is open year round.

