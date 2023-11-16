Demonstration to take place in Rosslare this Saturday

A number of Residents in Rosslare say they will block the entrance to the old Great Southern Hotel and cause disruption to Rosslare Europort in protest this weekend.

Members of the Rosslare Committee will gather this Saturday at 12pm and hold a demonstration against the proposed International Protection centre in the area.

There are plans accommodate 170 males in the first phase and up to 400 people thereafter in the former hotel that was originally planned to be a nursing home. A meeting was held in St Mary’s GAA club in Tagoat on Sunday afternoon close to 1000 people turned up for the public meeting, so big crowds are expected this weekend.

Local Bernie Mullen who is a community liaison officer of the sub-committee formed to represent the local area, says they have to take a stand. Independent councillor Ger Carthy said that this was a cause which continued to be worth fighting for.

Related