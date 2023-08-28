Did somebody say ‘Just Eat’ is coming to Wexford Town?

Just Eat will reach more Irish consumers than ever before as it announces ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint, with Wexford Town among one of eight new locations nationwide. Through the expansion, Wexford consumers will now be able to avail of Just Eat for food delivery and grocery orders in their area.

The launch of Just Eat in Wexford Town will widen access to additional restaurants and grocery retailers including McDonalds and Subway.

With a total annual expenditure on food delivery & takeaway orders in the Irish market at an estimated €2.2 billion (ex VAT), according to the Just Eat Food Delivery Report released in June, the company sees significant growth potential in Ireland now and into the future. Irish consumers currently spend an average of €46.69 on takeaways monthly and order a takeaway approximately 2.9 times per month.

Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director for Just Eat Ireland commented, “We’re really excited to be able to offer our service to more consumers throughout Ireland and specifically in Wexford Town and the Leinster region more broadly, which represents our largest Just Eat footprint by province in Ireland. Our expansion will also benefit restaurants, takeaways, grocery and convenience retailers who may not have been in a position to avail of an online food delivery marketplace like ours before now.”

“We are seeing buoyancy and resilience in the food delivery sector in Ireland, which poses another channel for restaurants and grocery retailers to engage with their customers. We’re also helping to fulfil a consumer need as more Irish people order food online driven by convenience and more choice than ever before, including vegan options which we continue to see an increase in.”

Grocery is a rapidly growing area for the food delivery and takeaway sector in Ireland with 23% of Irish consumers having used a food delivery service to order groceries over the past year and of this 23% on average they spend €174.30 on grocery delivery services in a month, according to the Just Eat report.

Sustainability Matters

In addition to having a new channel to engage with customers, new restaurant and grocery partners that engage with Just Eat in Wexford Town will also have access to a range of sustainable packaging options through Just Eat’s partnership with Notpla. Notpla has produced seaweed coated takeaway boxes as an alternative to the industry norm or plastic of bio-plastic lining. These takeaway boxes are both recyclable and will also naturally biodegrade within 4-6 weeks – just like a piece of fruit.

A strategic business priority for Just Eat is to encourage restaurant partners to embrace sustainability initiatives that are designed to lower the environmental impact and carbon footprint of the food delivery and takeaway industry.

Amanda Roche-Kelly concluded: “2023 has been a big year for Just Eat in Ireland so far. Not only have we marked 15 years of business in the Irish market with the launch of our Food Delivery and Takeaway report in June, but we’re also now expanding our footprint in even more locations throughout Ireland than ever before. We’re so incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved to date, especially as our business has evolved significantly from primarily a takeaway offering to more than 3,600 partners including restaurants, takeaways, grocery and convenience retailers.”