Local Wexford TD brands Local Councillors “Yelling Councillors” in conversation about housing

39 adults are currently homeless in County Wexford – that figure is down from 48 in July.

In response to the figures, Independent TD Verona Murphy today critisised Local Councillors for not creating a County Development Plan that best serves the county.

Verona Murphy spoke to Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix earlier and blamed Local Councillors for a shortage in housing – branding them as “yelling Councillors”:

“Councillors are elected by people to best serve them and one of their major functions is to create a County Development plan that best suits the needs of the people of Wexford. And they didn’t adopt a plan and now we don’t have houses being built. I say this In defence of the staff in the housing department in Wexford County Council who are under pressure not just from the public but from yelling councillors.”

Wexford Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly responded to the Deputys claims calling on National Politicians to drive housing policy:

“Interesting choice of words to begin with…. I also find it very interesting when I hear our National Politicians blaming or wanting to kick downhill to say that the Councillors are not doing their jobs when it comes to housing. I would say they are the ones that drive policy, let them please start doing that.