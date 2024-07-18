The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund awards grant to non-profit organisation in Wexford

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has awarded funding to the Wexford Volunteer Centre. This support, through the Heart of the Community Fund grant round, will assist the Centre with its core operational costs and supporting charities and community groups in Wexford.

The Heart of the Community Fund this year is awarding €930,000 ($1,000,000) to 93 community and voluntary organisations across the island of Ireland to support their vital local activity. Made possible by generous philanthropic gifts and fundraising events of The Ireland Funds America, the largest chapter of The Ireland Funds, these grants exemplify the power of collective giving.

Caitriona Fottrell, President & CEO of The Ireland Funds, said: “We recognise the significant challenges organisations face, especially in meeting core and operational costs. It is our aim that the Heart of the Community Fund fuels organisations to continue their essential work within communities. We are deeply grateful for the steadfast generosity of our donors, which continues to bolster crucial initiatives across the island of Ireland.”

Eva Law, Centre Manager, Wexford Volunteer Centre, said: “Wexford Volunteer Centre is thrilled to receive a grant from the Heart of the Community Fund 2024. Over the past two years, integrating new communities has been a top priority for us and our dedicated integration worker will be able to reach more people, thanks to this grant. It will enable her to organise more projects, workshops, and training sessions throughout County Wexford, significantly enhancing our integration efforts.”

The Heart of the Community Fund strategically supports non-profits under The Ireland Funds’ four funding pillars: Arts and Culture, Community Development, Education, and Peace and Reconciliation. Emphasising community integration and inclusion, this fund prioritised projects that centred around belonging and organisations addressing youth and family support needs.

This year’s Heart of the Community Fund is a testament to the enduring commitment of The Ireland Funds and its supporters. By providing timely funding, these grants will enable non-profits to address pressing community needs and create a lasting impact on the lives of many.

The Ireland Funds website. For more information about The Ireland Funds and the Heart of the Community Fund, visit

Related