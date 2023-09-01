‘Do not swim’ notices issued for popular Wexford beaches

A ‘do not swim’ notice have been issued for two popular Wexford beaches.

Duncannon Beach, Co. Wexford has been issued with a notice and St. Helen’s Beach is issued with a no swim advisory, after testing showed elevated levels bacteria.

Speaking to South east Radio News this morning Senior Engineer with Wexford County Council Gerry Forde gave further details:

“As part of our weekly testing programme of all bathing waters, last Mondays testing indicated problems at Duncannon and Saint Helens beaches. Because of those results we have a bathing prohibition notice in place in Duncannon and an advisory notice in St. Helens. There are higher levels of bacteria in Duncannon.”

He went on to state that further testing was done on Thursday and results are expected on Saturday evening at which time the notices will be reviewed with the HSE and hopefully the notices will be lifted.

Mr Forde explained that the recent bad weather could be the cause of the bad results being found in Wexford bathing waters.