Planning permission for Enhanced Community Care Centre in Enniscorthy

Planning permission has been approved for the development of a three-storey Enhanced Community Care Centre adjacent to the new Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre in Quarrypark, Enniscorthy.

Welcoming the approval, Minister James Browne outlined how the development will bring significant benefits for County Wexford residents in providing access for chronic disease management and older people’s healthcare services at a central location, which will alleviate some of the pressure on Wexford General Hospital. It’s fantastic that this development will see the construction of a state-of-the-art medical facility right in the centre of the county. Making diagnostic services available in the Enhanced Community Care Centre in Enniscorthy will reduce the number of people from County Wexford travelling to hospital appointments further afield.

These facilities will include the construction of a diagnostic suite to improve direct GP access in County Wexford. The Enhanced Community Care Centre will have a full range of measures to make the building fully accessible for wheelchair users and people with disabilities. The measures include a graded drop/off & collection point, 8 disability parking bays, appropriate sized lifts from the ground floor up, corridors and doorways appropriately sized for wheelchairs/large buggies etc., toilet changing facility with a hoist, and another hoist for use in the HSE treatment area of the building. It will also be accessible with cycle parking facilities.