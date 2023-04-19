The EU Affairs Minister from Slovakia visits Gorey today

The EU Affairs Minister from Slovakia is in Gorey today visiting a number of locations in the town.

Andrej Stancik will begin his morning with a visit to Gorey Educate Together secondary school with the school the first in Ireland to twin with a school from Slovakia. There will be a discussion around the twinning involving the two school leadership teams and the Minister will meet with the Student Council. The Minister will talk to students and staff about Slovakia, his work as a Minister and Slovakia’s experience as an EU member since 2004.

The Minister will be accompanied by Andrej Droba, Ambassador of Slovakia to Ireland, the Deputy Ambassador Viera Motešická and the Consul Roman Goga.

The Minister will then visit Gorey Youth Needs Group, and Gorey Civic Offices before a civic lunch in the Amber springs hotel hosted by Wexford County Council. The Minister and Ambassador will be welcomed formally to Gorey by the Cathaoirleach (Mayor), Councillor Donal Kenny. Donal will be joined by Liz Hore, Director of Services and Philip Knight, District Manager, Wexford County Council.

Principal of Gorey Educate Together secondary school Conor Berry spoke to South East Radio News about the importance of the visit saying ” this is a really exciting prospect and we’re looking forward to developing this partnership in the coming years”

The Canadian Ambassador will also be visiting Gorey and Wexford on Tuesday 25th. Among the issues she will be exploring is the possibility of Canadian-Irish film and TV co-production. The team at Tara Studios north of Gorey plan to start construction later this year.