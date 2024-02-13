Draws for the 2024 Wexford hurling and football championships have taken place

The draws for the 2024 Wexford hurling and football championships have been made.

In the Senior Hurling Championship , holders Naomh Eanna have been drawn in the same group as Glynn-Barntown, Oulart-The Ballagh, St. Anne’s, Crossabeg-Ballymurn and 2022 winners Ferns St. Aidan’s.

Meanwhile in the Senior Football Championship, Champions Shelmaliers, are in the same section as Oylegate-Glenbrien, Rapparees, Cloughbawn, St. Martin’s and Faythe Harriers.

The senior groups are as follows:

Pettitt’s SHC Group A: Naomh Eanna, Glynn-Barntown, Oulart-The Ballagh, St. Anne’s, Crossabeg-Ballymurn, Ferns St. Aidan’s.

Pettitt’s SHC Group B: Oylegate-Glenbrien, Rapparees, Cloughbawn, St. Martin’s, Shelmaliers, Faythe Harriers.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group A: Shelmaliers, St. James’, Naomh Eanna, Gusserane, Sarsfields, HWH-Bunclody.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group B: Castletown, St. Anne’s, Glynn-Barntown, Kilanerin, Starlights, Crossabeg-Ballymurn.

