Draws for the 2024 Wexford hurling and football championships have taken place

AuthorBronagh Gately

The draws for the 2024 Wexford hurling and football championships have been made.

In the Senior Hurling Championship , holders Naomh Eanna have been drawn in the same group as Glynn-Barntown, Oulart-The Ballagh, St. Anne’s, Crossabeg-Ballymurn and 2022 winners Ferns St. Aidan’s.

Meanwhile in the Senior Football Championship, Champions Shelmaliers, are in the same section as Oylegate-Glenbrien, Rapparees, Cloughbawn, St. Martin’s and Faythe Harriers.

The senior groups are as follows:

Pettitt’s SHC Group A: Naomh Eanna, Glynn-Barntown, Oulart-The Ballagh, St. Anne’s, Crossabeg-Ballymurn, Ferns St. Aidan’s.

Pettitt’s SHC Group B: Oylegate-Glenbrien, Rapparees, Cloughbawn, St. Martin’s, Shelmaliers, Faythe Harriers.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group A: Shelmaliers, St. James’, Naomh Eanna, Gusserane, Sarsfields, HWH-Bunclody.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group B: Castletown, St. Anne’s, Glynn-Barntown, Kilanerin, Starlights, Crossabeg-Ballymurn.

 

