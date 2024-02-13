Social Entrepreneurs Ireland calls for visionaries from Wexford who have an idea to make our country a better place

Graduates of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland’s (SEI) Ideas Academy went back to school this morning to launch this year’s call for people with an idea to solve a social or environmental problem, and the passion to make it happen, to apply for a place among Social Entrepreneurs Ireland’s Ideas Academy Class of 2024.

Against a backdrop of creativity and imagination in the inspiring surroundings of Dublin’s Merrion Square, Ideas Academy graduates, Susan Adams, founder of Education for Sustainability (climate literacy programme for school-children), Damien Quinn, founder of An Spéire Nua (rehabilitation programme for ex-offenders), and Eilis Davenport (provides cooking and nutritional education to children in schools) got back behind their desks to spread the word that enrolment for this year’s Ideas Academy is now open! The scholars were put to the test by two entrepreneurial bright sparks, little Joshua Balfe (age 10) and Daisy Balfe (Age 13) children of Susan Adams.

The national call to create Ireland’s next generation of social entrepreneurs comes as Social Entrepreneurs Ireland this year celebrates its 20th anniversary dedicated to harnessing the cumulative power of people to enable lasting social change on the island of Ireland. Since its foundation in 2004, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland has supported more than 600 social entrepreneurs across Ireland in areas such as mental health, homelessness, the environment, education, and unemployment, providing over €14 million in funding and pro-bono supports during that time. Previous alumni of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland include Wexford based, Claire McCreesh, founder of Volunteer Advisor.

The Ideas Academy’s three-month programme is open to anyone wanting to make a real difference in our communities and create positive change for our nation, and is part of a €500,000 investment by Social Entrepreneurs Ireland in early-stage social entrepreneurship this year. Applications are open from Tuesday February 13 until Tuesday March 12 2024, and registration is now open for people to attend an online information event featuring contributions from programme graduates on Tuesday February 20

The 30 successful applicants will receive training and support to further scope out the social or environmental problem that they are trying to solve, to fine-tune their solution, and to set out an action plan to make their vision a reality. More than that, they will receive a €500 bursary and an opportunity to apply for a share of a €25,000 seed fund to pilot their idea once they graduate.

Visionaries Wanted!

Now in its eighth year, the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland Ideas Academy has supported hundreds of budding innovators who have developed solutions to social problems impacting millions of people. One graduate of the 2020 Ideas Academy class is Susan Adams, mum of four and founder of Education for Sustainability, a social enterprise dedicated to increasing climate literacy and fostering behaviour change among young people. Susan has since gone on to complete Social Entrepreneurs Ireland’s Action Lab programme and is a current Impact Programme awardee.

And for Developing Social Entrepreneurs…

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland will soon be seeking applications for its 2024 Impact Programme, for social entrepreneurs who are further along in their journey. This is a nine-month programme in which five successful entrepreneurs will receive a share of €100,000 in direct funding to scale up their already established social enterprise that has had proven impact and are ready to take their organisation to the next level. They will also receive invaluable bespoke supports including one-to-one coaching, consultancy and mentorship from the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland team, experienced social entrepreneurs and leading business experts alongside training, workshops and group discussions in key areas such as leadership, team growth, strategic planning, fundraising, impactful storytelling and governance. Applications will open on Tuesday March 12 2024, and close on Wednesday April 24 2024

