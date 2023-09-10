Wexford family holidaying in Marrakech say they feel ‘very lucky’

Morocco has been hit by another aftershock, following the powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday night.

Today’s tremor measured 3.9, according to the US Geological Survey.

More than two thousand people have already been confirmed dead – and it’s unclear if this aftershock has led to further damage or casualties.

CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association Clare Dunne says the majority of Irish travelers are in an area around 250 kilometres away from the epicenter of the quake.

Amber Raftery from Kilmore, who is 20, is holidaying in Marrakech with family

They were caught up in the panic of the earthquake on Friday night

Amber spoke to RTE news about the experience: “We could hear it before we could feel it, its sounded like a train or something going past, it was really loud. And then everything just started shaking.”

The family say they feel very lucky.

