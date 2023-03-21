Drug detections in Wexford – Operation Tara

Garda Sergeant Niall Maher has today praised the work of operation Tara.

This comes after a week of record drug detections in Wexford.

Speaking to South East Radio, Sergeant Maher explained the extent of the seizures in the County last week:

Drugs detections throughout the county – €32,000 worth of Cannabis was detected in Bunclody last week; combined Customs and An Garda Síochána operation detected 2.4million worth of suspected cocaine in Rosslare Europort and €4,200 worth of Cocaine was detected in Gorey on 16th March.

There were a number of other smaller detections within the last week.

The Sergeant wants the public to know that this is an ongoing battle but that there is continuous investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in County Wexford and the Wexford Division.