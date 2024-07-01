Over €198,000 raised & growing for Relay for Life

Relay for Life took place over the weekend bringing 1000’s of race goers and visitors to the event.

The fundraiser for cancer took place in Páirc Cáirman, with a host of various events taking place over the course of the weekend

So far in county Wexford, over €198,000 has been fundraised & is still growing with donations being accepted on the Relay for Life website – relayforlife.ie

Relay for Life Wexford is a massive community event that brings people from all over County Wexford and beyond together in the fight against cancer.

Relay for Life celebrates those who are surviving cancer, remembers those that have passed and to raise awareness whilst at the same time raising vital funds for the Irish Cancer Society

The event culminates in a moving “Candle of Hope” ceremony

