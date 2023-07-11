€6.5million to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Wexford

€6.5 million has been budgeted to tackle vacancy and dereliction across County Wexford.

Minister James Browne outlined how “this Government funding will help Wexford County Council to bring vacant properties back into use with the dual benefit of improving streetscapes and providing additional housing. Wexford County Council will benefit from the funding thanks to Call Three of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), a €150 million fund to tackle vacancy and dereliction in our towns and cities. It forms part of the Government’s Vacant Homes Action Plan.

“The funding will give Wexford County Council the capacity to acquire vacant/derelict properties, which are either not on the market for sale or to which the market has not responded. They will then offer these properties for private sale to individuals who in return will commit to bringing the property into use as a home. Proceeds from the sale of these properties will ensure a rolling programme of acquisitions and disposals is in place.

“It’s hugely positive as not only will it remove derelict properties, which are eyesores in County Wexford’s towns and villages, it will give people the opportunity to live and participate in their local communities making them more vibrant in the process. I’m delighted that Wexford County Council will benefit from this major Government investment, and I will continue to work towards the delivery of projects that will have a lasting impact across County Wexford.